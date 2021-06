The Jackson County Department of Public Health has transitioned from the drive-thru clinic model to offering vaccines on Thursdays and Fridays at the Health Department. “We will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines,” Deputy Health Director Melissa McKnight said. “We encourage those in our community to make an appointment online by visiting http://health.jacksonnc.org/covid19 or calling 631-HELP for English or 587-8227 for Spanish.”