Tasca, Portuguese Community Club, Marrickville

Quite a Catch! Pictured above are just a few of the many fish that were caught on Saturday, May 8th at Club 21550 Community Planning Group’s Fishing Rodeo at the Glades Park in Oakland. Pictured with her three whoppers is Brexley Miltenberger who caught the biggest catch of the day – a 20″ trout. Also pictured is Cais Sines with the three fish he reeled in. Club 21550 plans family-friendly activities with grant support from the Garrett County Health Department. In May, the prevention messages were to store alcohol out of reach and out of sight of youth; know what and how much is in your home; and talk about family values and expectations relating to alcohol. The next activity is a six-week walking club. Interested persons should meet at the Glades pavilion at 6:30 p.m. any Tuesday between May 11th and June 15th. Prizes will be awarded for consistent participation and consistent cumulative mileage. For more information, contact Kendra McLaughlin or Linda Costello at the Health Department at 301-334-7732.