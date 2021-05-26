Sylva seeks Main Street program director
Sylva would soon have a single body in the Main Street Economic Development Director seat. The town posted the position on their website and sent an ad to The Sylva Herald. “The Town of Sylva is searching for a Main Street Economic Development Director to coordinate Sylva’s downtown revitalization program, create community excitement and involvement, and promote business, marketing, and economic development in the downtown and surrounding area.www.thesylvaherald.com