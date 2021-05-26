Sylva seeks Main Street program director

JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Processing Assistant III. Duties will include reception, copying, filing, scanning, receiving and providing information to the public, data entry, and other related clerical tasks. Applicants should have excellent customer service skills, good computer skills, the ability to communicate effectively in person and by telephone, a general knowledge of office procedures, and the ability to learn and apply a variety of guidelines. The starting salary is $25,847.02 depending upon experience. Applicants must have completed high school and have at least one year of clerical experience or an equivalent combination of training and experience. The Application for Employment is available online at: https://www.jcdss.org or https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities or may be obtained at the Jackson County Human Resources Office or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until May 14, 2021. 9-10e.