Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylva, NC

Sylva seeks Main Street program director

Sylva Herald
 7 days ago

Sylva would soon have a single body in the Main Street Economic Development Director seat. The town posted the position on their website and sent an ad to The Sylva Herald. “The Town of Sylva is searching for a Main Street Economic Development Director to coordinate Sylva’s downtown revitalization program, create community excitement and involvement, and promote business, marketing, and economic development in the downtown and surrounding area.

www.thesylvaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylva, NC
Sylva, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Community Development#Business Development#The Sylva Herald#End Of Main#Mssa#Town Of Sylva#Sylva Town Hall#Sylva Benefits#Program Director#Downtown Businesses#Qualifications#Approach#Grant Writing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
Related
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Noteworthy: Notes from our business community and everywhere else

THE JACKSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17 at 24 D Steeple Drive. Call Jack Debnam for information at 506-4709. THE JACKSON COUNTY BRANCH OF THE NAACP will hold its May Membership Meeting online at 10 a.m. Saturday. The topic for discussion is “Should Sylva’s Confederate Monument Be Removed? A community discussion.” Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS State of North Carolina wishes to acquire by lease approximately 8,450 net square feet of office space in the Sylva, NC area. Lease term will be 8-10 years with renewal options desired. Possession date of September 1, 2021 or as soon thereafter as possible. Cut-off time for proposals is 4:00 PM, May 28, 2021 via NC-BIDS. For specifications, proposal forms and additional information contact: Drew Middleton N.C. DHHS, Division of Property and Construction Office: (919) 855-4874 Drew.Middleton@dhhs.nc.gov Or: State Property Office web site at: http://www.ncspo.com Request for Proposals Or: http://www.ips.state.nc.us Bids by Department State Property Office 10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Proclamation honors law enforcement

At its May 4 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners recognized three groups via proclamation. For Law Enforcement Week And Peace Officers Memorial Day, the board expressed appreciation “for the critical contributions and sacrifices made by members of law enforcement.”. May is recognized as Older Americans Month by the...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Tribe OKs small amounts of marijuana

The Great Smoky Mountains could soon be a little smokier after leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians approved a measure decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana. On May 7, the Tribal Council voted to allow personal use of one ounce or less of pot for anyone 21 years and older.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Stephens honored

Kirk Stephens, a long-time Jackson County Democrat, was recently selected to receive the Liston B. Ramsey Award as outstanding Democrat in Jackson County. Stephens is one of the Democratic Party’s representatives on the Jackson County Board of Elections. He has served on the election board for a number of years...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

A LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

A LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY seeks a Family Caregiver Support Coordinator to work with and assist individuals and families within the Southwestern Commission seven-county service area. Duties include managing and overseeing the Family Caregiver Support Program, coordinating with a variety of stakeholders for the provision of caregiver issues, and provide ongoing information and assistance. Must be able to work with other organizations to provide services. An equivalent combination of education and experience is required. While located in Sylva, extensive travel in and out of the Southwestern Commission service area is required with some overnight travel. Two years of experience in caregiver support or related field is preferred. Submit state application to your local NCWorks Career Center or mail to Southwestern Commission, 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva NC 28779. 9-10e.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Katherine Webb Green of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 331 Valley Springs Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 or before the 13th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 13th day of May, 2021. Katherine webb Green, Executor of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin 10-13*
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Letters to the Editor

On Monday, May 3 Circles of Jackson met at Lucy in the Rye to celebrate and honor its outstanding donors and volunteers. Five year pins were given to Susan Bogardus, Laura Chapman, Mary Elvington, Barbara Klerlein, Joe Klerlein and Karson Walston. We appreciate the fact that they have faithfully helped us each week for the past five years.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against VIRGINIA P. WILLIAMS, a/k/a A. VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, a/k/a AGNES VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina, are notified to present their claims to the below named Administrator on or before the day of August 5, 2021 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 6th day of May, 2021. Robert H. Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Virginia P. Williams c/o Agatha B. Guy Carpenter & Guy, PLLC 559 West Main Street Sylva, North Carolina 28779 9-12e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JCPS shows its teachers some love

May 3-7 was Teacher Appreciation Week, and Jackson County Public Schools honored their teachers in a variety of ways. The school system has a little over 300 teachers and more than 600 employees to educate and care for the children in the community. “During the school week each school site...
Sylva, NCSmoky Mountain News

No plans for town room tax in Sylva

While Sylva’s leaders have considered the idea of a town occupancy tax a couple times over the years, so far they’ve always walked away from the discussion deciding that it wouldn’t be the right move for the small town of 2,700. Town Manager Paige Dowling said she looked into it...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Jackson County Sustainability Council tip

While many of us may not have jobs in an environmental field, there’s almost always a way to positively impact the environment through our work. For example, in your current position, is there a process that you could change or a new program you could incorporate to significantly reduce the amount of paper used in your office? Could you help implement changes to minimize people having to drive around for site visits?
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Local Government Meetings: Thursday, May 6 through Thursday, May 13

• 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 10, Dillsboro town board, Town Hall. • 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, Jackson County Board of Commissioners work session in the Community Services Center, 538 Scotts Creek Road, Conference Room 243. The meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab - “Commissioner Meeting Videos.”
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

County seeks volunteers for boards

Jackson County commissioners are looking for a few good men (and women). The county needs volunteers to serve on local boards and committees. The Board of Commissioners is mandated to appoint representatives to certain local service and advisory boards such as the planning committee and board of health. On more...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Library fully re-opens

The Jackson County Public Library is now open for walk-in browsing without an appointment. Because of high demand and limited capacity, some special sections may still require a reservation, such as computer labs and study rooms. These reservations can be made in advance or on a walk-in/as available basis. Visitors...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Processing Assistant III. Duties will include reception, copying, filing, scanning, receiving and providing information to the public, data entry, and other related clerical tasks. Applicants should have excellent customer service skills, good computer skills, the ability to communicate effectively in person and by telephone, a general knowledge of office procedures, and the ability to learn and apply a variety of guidelines. The starting salary is $25,847.02 depending upon experience. Applicants must have completed high school and have at least one year of clerical experience or an equivalent combination of training and experience. The Application for Employment is available online at: https://www.jcdss.org or https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities or may be obtained at the Jackson County Human Resources Office or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until May 14, 2021. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Ilda welcomed to town

On Thursday, April 22, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony for Ilda, 462 W. Main St. Ilda specializes in Italian-inspired cuisine, handmade pasta and craft cocktails. They are open from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 307-2036, or visit www.Ildainsylva.com or Facebook. From left are Chamber ambassadors Chase Kress, Laurie Bryson, Steve Baxley; Ilda’s Tanner Anderson, Antoine Hodge, Bibiana Freites, Crystal Pace, Ciro, Santiago Guzzetti, Aaron Woleslagle, Cara Rimmer; ambassadors Natalie Newman, Michele Smith, Karson Walston, and Ilda’s Kristi Wheatley and Nadia Hulett.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Grants offered to help nonprofits with COVID vaccination delivery

Dogwood Heath Trust has awarded $100,000 to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to be distributed through its Janirve Sudden and Urgent Needs Grant program to support nonprofits in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine across Western North Carolina. The SUN program awards grants of up to $10,000 to assist human...