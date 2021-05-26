newsbreak-logo
Bryson DeChambeau to Brooks Koepka: 'It's Nice to Be Living Rent Free in Your Head'

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
Brooks Koepka made little effort to hide his disdain for Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship over the weekend, with DeChambeau’s loud spikes causing an eye roll for the ages from Koepka. And Koepka continued to have some fun at DeChambeau's expense on Tuesday.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the first to mock DeChambeau on Tuesday. Brady and Phil Mickelson will face DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in the next iteration of "The Match" on July 6, and the impending matchup led to Brady firing off some quality memes as the match looms. Koepka joined in on the fun shortly thereafter.

DeChambeau did fire back at Brady and Koepka with a few jokes of his own, though in typical Bryson fashion, his comments were more of an errant drive than anything.

Perhaps DeChambeau won't win the war of words anytime soon against Koepka and the GOAT. But he can exact his revenge in July when he and Rodgers take the course in Montana.

