SANTA ANA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. STA Jets, the Southern California leader in executive jet charter, management services, and sales and acquisitions, have announced the addition of three new Gulfstream G550s to their fleet. These additions bring the fleet of managed aircraft up to 30. Along with the firm’s full in-house charter and management services, it allows STA to meet even last-minute travel needs for individuals in Southern California and beyond.