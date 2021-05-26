newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mobiquity Taps Ruby Walia To Strengthen Financial Services Business Development Efforts

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Leading digital consultancy partners with industry veteran to build on expertise in financial services market. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers innovative digital products and services for the world's leading brands, today announced Ruby Walia will be joining the team effective this week as the Senior Advisor for Digital Banking. Walia will support digital enablement across banking and financial services in North America. This comes on the heels of the company’s hiring of Howard Moore, former BNP Paribas COO, as Senior Director of Digital Banking, strengthening Mobiquity’s global footprint in banking and financial services.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Banking#Banking Services#Mobile Banking#Digital Strategy#Mobile Development#Marketing Services#Business Services#Bnp Paribas Coo#Americans#Ila Bank#Bank Of The Philippines#Vp Of Financial Services#Executive#Hsbc Bank#Td Bank#Viacom#Dow Jones Company#Fintech#Nbcuniversal#Global Clients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B FinTech Investors Target Startups Connecting Firms To Finance

Whether via corporate cards, trade finance or loans, the B2B FinTech startups that raised funding this week were the ones that help other businesses access capital. It's the latest signal of a potential rebound of venture capitalist attention for the alternative corporate finance industry, but it was a cash flow management FinTech that took the top spot this time.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Blend Network CEO: 2020 Will Be Known as Year Seeing a Decade of Digital Transformation

We recently connected with Yann Murciano, CEO at UK-based Blend Network, an online peer to peer (P2P) lender. Murciano talked extensively about the “unbundling” of banking and FinTech, and how now we are witnessing the “rebundling” of banking and FinTech again. He pointed out that recently Starling Bank said they want to buy a lender. He also mentioned that JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon also had flattering words for alternative lenders.
Businessthepaypers.com

FreedomPay and JP Morgan support omnichannel solutions

US-based payments technology company FreedomPay and investment bank JP Morgan have announced strengthening their partnership to support omnichannel solutions for retailers in the UK and Europe. The Next Level Commerce platform from FreedomPay is expanding its commerce offering to the UK, EU, and Switzerland. The partners plan to deliver touchless...
Economyfinextra.com

Demystifying the role of the fintech COO

This series of articles looks to demystify the various C-level roles within fintech companies today – exploring the career paths taken by top managers, their critical skills, daily responsibilities and challenges, and even how the pandemic has impacted their understanding of running a successful business. This third instalment of the...
Businesspaconsulting.com

PA Consulting welcomes Cyber Security specialist Carl Nightingale as a partner in Financial Services

Carl Nightingale joins PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that’s bringing ingenuity to life, as a partner in Financial Services to support PA’s Digital Trust and Cyber Security expertise in the sector. With a background designing and building secure systems across numerous industry sectors, Carl will help PA’s Financial Services clients navigate the increasing regulatory and legislative pressures concerning Cyber Security.
Economyfinextra.com

The state of cybersecurity in financial services

Financial services are at the heart of our global economy and it’s safe to say cybercrime is a major risk for the banking system. Cybersecurity has become a vital investment for the financial sector. In 2019, Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co stated that, “Cyberattacks may very well be the biggest threat to the U.S. financial system.” This is probably why J.P. Morgan Chase spends nearly $600 million each year to strengthen its cyber defenses and in the face of “a constant stream of attacks.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SoFi, A Leading Next-Generation Financial Services Platform, To Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination With Social Capital Hedosophia V

Social Finance, Inc., a leading next-generation financial services platform, and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) ("SCH"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today completed their previously announced transaction to take SoFi public. The transaction forms a leading, publicly traded consumer-focused financial technology platform named SoFi Technologies, Inc. ("SoFi" or the "Company"). The combined company is expected to start trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") on June 1, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "SOFI" for SoFi common stock and "SOFIW" for SoFi warrants.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Ingram Micro unit to distribute Jumio selfie biometrics, KYC to channel partners

Jumio has reached a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and its Emerging Business Group to market and deliver end-to-end biometric identity verification and remote know your customer (KYC) solutions to the giant IT supplier’s channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America. Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group was created in...
Businessu.today

Ripple Partner Ria Money Transfer Teams Up with Leading Payment Platform Mooney

A leading company for transnational remittances, Ria Money Transfer—a Ripple customer and a Euronet Worldwide subsidiary—spreads the word about a partnership with leading company Mooney, as mentioned in a recently published press release. Mooney is one of the leading companies in Italy that combines banking and payment services. Ria Money...
Businessttownmedia.com

Three Acquisitions By Gryphon Investors, Including the ServiceNow Division of Highmetric, Will Form the Leading Worldwide ServiceNow-Focused Services Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in the ServiceNow division of Highmetric, a global digital IT services provider, from The Acacia Group ("Acacia"), which has retained a minority investment in the company. The standalone ServiceNow business will continue to be known as Highmetric, while the non-ServiceNow divisions have been rebranded as MajorKey Technologies and will continue to be backed by The Acacia Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities for Global Client Base

Combined Solution Portfolio Will Offer More Comprehensive Options to Deliver a Complete Customer Experience. CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced the acquisition of Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MarketsZDNet

Google Cloud unveils Datashare for financial services

Google Cloud is launching a new platform for financial services called Datashare, which was created specifically for capital markets and the larger financial services ecosystem. Datashare for financial services was designed with market data publishers and data consumers in mind, collecting third-party data and arranging it in a way that...
Marketsfinextra.com

E-commerce growth platform Wayflyer raises $76m in all equity Series A

Ayflyer, the revenue-based financing and growth platform to eCommerce merchants, today announces a $76m Series A fundraise led by Left Lane Capital, with support from partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz (founder of Checkout.com). The equity raise comes just 14...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Allegis Group Launches New Workforce Advisory and Consulting Business

HANOVER, Md. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions, today launched QuantumWork Advisory, a new advisory and consulting organization, to address digital transformation in the world of work. QuantumWork Advisory partners with technology vendors and management consulting firms to transform their clients’ talent acquisition and...
Businessyorkpedia.com

Excelledia Ventures announced as Digital Innovation partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Kochi, Kerala May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Excelledia Ventures, a leading brand anchored in digital innovation announces that they are the International Digital Innovation Partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards powered by ARCET Global. The award aims to reward & recognise those driving excellence in digital innovation....
Marketsbostonnews.net

Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture

The Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Manufacturer Detail, Datamatics, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture & Sutherland Global Services etc have been looking into Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Softwareajot.com

Fintech startup Axle raises $10M Series A following a record year of growth servicing the logistics industry

Axle’s proprietary financial services platform levels the playing field for freight intermediaries in a highly competitive marketplace. Axle, an all-in-one financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry, announced today that it has completed a $10 million Series A round of funding led by Crosslink Capital. This financing follows a record year for Axle, during which volume grew 850% on their payments and financing platform for freight brokers and carriers.