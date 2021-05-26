newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Back At You Announces "Financial BAY": A New Robust Back-Office Solution For Real Estate Brokerages

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Back At You, the leader in real estate technology, announces an expansion of their product offerings to help brokerages manage a smarter and more efficient back-office. The Financial BAY provides brokers a robust, easy-to-use, back-office solution for admins, transaction coordinators, and agents. Previously part of Back At You’s all-in-one enterprise solution used by some of the largest brokerages in the United States, Financial BAY is now a stand-alone product that can be utilized separately, or as part of a complete enterprise solution including social media, website, and CRM technology.

