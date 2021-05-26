newsbreak-logo
An English Country Garden in Summer

By Kaitlyn Hayes
Cover picture for the articleDuring his time designing and maintaining this private English country garden, Istvan Dudas has wholeheartedly embraced the cottage garden style. Being a creative plantsman, however, he still leaves room for lots of experimentation. Annuals and tender perennials are constantly being added, removed, replaced, and rearranged—a benefit to both the garden and the gardener. “I think if we use only shrubs and perennials, it can be very static, and that can be boring for the people who enjoy the garden—and for me. With my system, I can improve my plant knowledge and be more creative.”

