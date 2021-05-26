See Richard Marx troll Senator Rand Paul on ‘The Late Show’

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said on a radio program that he would not be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but said that people who had previously had the disease were re-infected at a higher rate than those who had been vaccinated. Said that he might change his mind. Republicans have been infected with COVID-19 for over a year, but said in a podcast released at WABC-AM in New York on Sunday that the federal government did not want to order him. We respect the idea that each individual can make his or her own medical decisions, “Paul said. Are they also going to tell me I can’t eat a cheeseburger for lunch? Are you told to eat only carrots to reduce calories? That’s probably good for me. But I don’t think “Big Brother” should tell me to do so. Paul claimed that he had “innate immunity,” but studies suggest that having COVID-19 may not prevent reinfection. The virus can also spread if reinfection causes no symptoms or mild symptoms. Therefore, health authorities are calling for vaccination as a long-term solution. Paul announced in March 2020 that he tested positive for the virus and was the first case of COVID-19 in the US Senate. At the time, there was growing concern among senators, including more than 20 in the 1970s or 1980s, that the virus would be further transmitted, Paul said he continued to work in the US Capitol after being tested for the coronavirus. It was. It was a symptomatology of the illness and he believed he was “very unlikely” to be ill. Paul also said he had never had direct contact with someone who was tested positive or ill with the virus. Paul’s refusal to self-quarantine after being tested caused bipartisan anger, including some of his colleagues.