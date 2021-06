Even though family has been a central theme to the Real H0usewives of New Jersey since Season 1, that doesn’t mean cast members old and new always have their kin’s back. Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga have sure gone through their fair share of arguments before getting to the positive and relatively peaceful place they are today. Prior to that, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita’s relationships were tested on the show, despite their proclamations that they’re “thick as thieves.”