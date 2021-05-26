newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

By Mike Rutherford
Card Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article—U of L has elevated Laura Clemente to the position of Associate Athletic Director for Strategy and Innovation for the Cardinals. —Louisville football is set to welcome a bunch of newcomers to the program this weekend. —Keith Oddo announced on 93.9 The Ville this morning that Wayne Blackshear is the...

www.cardchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Angel Mccoughtry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#College Football#Madness#Cardinals#Thursday Night Football#Ohio State Football#Clemson Football#Angel 35#Sportsbetting Ag#Louisville G#Szn#Yum Brands#Gonzaga#Cbs#Nba#Espn#Covid#Adidas#Acc#Georgia Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Florida State247Sports

Pregame Notes: FSU vs. Clemson on Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 13 Florida State will aim to clinch a series victory over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. when the two continue their series at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will be shown on ACC Network Extra and can be streamed here. It can also be heard on 100.7 FM in Tallahassee or via the online audio stream, which is available here.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns rookie minicamp: News and notes

The Cleveland Browns opened their three-day rookie minicamp on Friday at team headquarters in Berea. The weekend presents the first opportunity for head coach Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff to get a look at the 18 players who make up the team’s draft choices, undrafted free agents, tryout players and players who are not rookies but are still considered first-year players.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Cardinals, Seahawks

Bears QBs coach John DeFilippo believes it will be clear to see when Justin Fields is ready to start. “Like [head coach Matt Nagy] said, I think we’ll all know when it’s Justin’s time to go win a football game,” said DeFilippo, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m a big believer in that as well.”
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman's Talent Is 'As Advertised'

First impressions are important, and Rashod Bateman made a strong one at rookie minicamp. The site of Bateman running precise routes, making smooth cuts and catching everything thrown his way was exactly what the coaching staff wanted to see. The Ravens' first-round draft pick is viewed as a wide receiver with the potential to add electricity to the offense as a rookie.
MLBchatsports.com

News and notes around MLB for Saturday, May 15

The Cubs activated Ian Happ off of the injured list Saturday, RotoWire reports. Happ suffered a rib contusion after a collision in the outfield with teammate Nico Hoerner. Jeff McNeil is expected to return to the lineup for the Mets on Sunday, RotoWire reports. McNeil has been suffering cramps off and on this week and, after starting at designated hitter Friday, was out of the lineup Saturday.
College Sports247Sports

Report: Auburn hoops to open season against Morehead State

Auburn reportedly has its 2021-22 season opener locked in. The Tigers will host Morehead State on Nov. 9, CBS Sports's Jon Rothstein reported Thursday morning. The programs have never met on the hardwood before. Morehead State was one of the best mid-major teams in the nation last year, finishing as...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, May 27

We begin with coverage of the Hoosier men's basketball team as head coach Mike Woodson met with the media yesterday. Woodson eager to work with revamped IU squad: CNHI Indiana. BOZICH | Job No. 1 for Mike Woodson: Putting the D back in Indiana basketball: WDRB. Coach Woodson Media Availability:...
FootballPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Offers QB Prospect Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson

On Wednesday, BYU extended an offer to 2023 quarterback prospect Javance Tupou'ata Johnson. Johnson, who preps at Notre Dame High School in California, is listed at 6'4, 190 pounds. I had a chance to catch up with Javance to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

College Basketball Senior Evaluations

Gillespie had a great Senior season until his season was cut short due to a Torn MCL and now will look to return Villanova to a Final Four. Furthermore, he brings the Villanova identity with being great with the basketball-playing under great control. As well as, being able to get into the lane on jump stops to make shots and distribute to others. Additionally, he does a great job of posting up guards for scoring opportunities or passing out of the post. Next, he’s a really good shot-maker from the perimeter off the catch at 37.6% from three. Continued, he’s a good distributor to others, however, he could continue to elevate in that area to be more dynamic with the basketball. His movement on the perimeter is really good with spacing the floor and being shot ready at all times. Also, he is solid in transition with being able to make plays on the perimeter and getting others involved. Now defensively, he could be more effective on the basketball with his lateral movement. As well as, being more active in basketball. Collin Gillespie will be one of the best players in college basketball attempting to lead Villanova to a National Championship.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Way-too-early college football wagers for 2021

College football is only about 100 days away, and that means college football betting odds are starting to come out. Various casinos across the country have released odds on individual games, divisions, conferences, and regular season win totals. I’ve discussed the bets I’ve played so far on the Cover 3...
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals release quarterback Cole McDonald

The Arizona Cardinals released quarterback Cole McDonald on Thursday. With the cut, Arizona has one spot open on its 90-man roster. Following McDonald’s release, the Cardinals have Murray, offseason signing Colt McCoy and 2020 backup Chris Streveler on the roster. McDonald was signed to a futures contract back in February...
Florida Stateinallkindsofweather.com

Four star DB Julian Humphrey commits to Florida

Not even three months after poaching QB Nick Evers from the Lone Star State, Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators rode west to Texas once again and pulled out another stud in Julian Humphrey, a consensus four star prospect from the Houston metropolitan area (Clear Lake, to be exact). Humphrey...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Brent’s Bearcat Bounce 5/27

Bearcats sports truly never slows down. In the past eight days, another first pitch was thrown by Wes Miller, kickoff times have been announced for football, alumni are making noise for themselves as professionals and recruiting is in full swing as official visits are less than a week away. There is no better time for Brent’s Bearcat Bounce.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: No major news with doctor visit

Mikolas' (forearm) visit to Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday did not seem to reveal any new information about the pitcher's injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. "I don't think it's anything dramatically different," manager Mike Shildt said regarding Andrews' evaluation. Shildt added that the Cardinals' doctors would still...
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State drops in updated CBS Sports' 2021-22 college basketball rankings

The confirmed departures of Aaron Henry and Rocket Watts has resulted in Michigan State dropping a few spots in CBS Sports’ updated 2021-22 college basketball rankings. Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has released an updated batch of his super early college basketball rankings for next season and the Spartans have dropped two spots to No. 21. Here’s what Parrish had to say about Michigan State: