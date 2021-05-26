newsbreak-logo
The US 401(k) Market Is Now Worth More Than $6 Trillion Dollars

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Judy Diamond Associates, a unit of ALM Media, LLC, has published the results of its fifth annual 401(k) Plan Benchmark Report. This in-depth analysis examines almost 600,000 active 401(k) plans, covering more than 88 million eligible workers and $6 trillion dollars in total retirement assets. 27 different industrial groupings were reviewed and segmented by size, from micro plans with 1-10 people to mega plans with 5,000 or more participants.

