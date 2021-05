The past year has been filled with surprises and challenges for engaged couples. With the hiatus of IRL gatherings, many decided to opt for informal nuptials without the traditional fanfare. Some duos simply got married at city hall while other couples hosted a family-only backyard ceremony. This all led to an uptick in brides searching for casual wedding dresses in lieu of elaborate gowns. “Some brides have always had a tendency to be minimalistic, but with the pandemic, we believe that brides are accentuating simplicity, showing themselves as they are, and returning to their origins,” says Sofia Arribas and Saioa Goitia, founders of bridal brand Sophie et Voilà, to TZR. “Brides now prioritize celebration and naturalness over protocol and pomposity.”