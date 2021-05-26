See Richard Marx troll Senator Rand Paul on ‘The Late Show’
Balladeer Richard Marx exploited his public feud with Kentucky congressman Rand Paul with an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”. Tuesday’s program began with a mash-up of old videos and photos accompanying an updated version of Marx’s 1989 hit tune “Right Here Waiting,” that appeared to feature Marx on vocals, though a show representative told the Daily News that wasn’t actually the 57-year-old Grammy winner singing.www.msn.com