Biden briefed on San Jose shooting
President Biden was briefed Wednesday on a shooting in San Jose, Calif., that left eight people dead and lowered flags to half staff in what has become a regular occurrence. "The President has been briefed on the mass shooting and the tragic loss of life in San Jose by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall. The White House continues to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with local officials to offer any assistance as needed," a spokesperson said in a statement.www.msn.com