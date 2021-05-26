newsbreak-logo
Biden briefed on San Jose shooting

By Brett Samuels
 3 days ago

President Biden was briefed Wednesday on a shooting in San Jose, Calif., that left eight people dead and lowered flags to half staff in what has become a regular occurrence. "The President has been briefed on the mass shooting and the tragic loss of life in San Jose by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall. The White House continues to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with local officials to offer any assistance as needed," a spokesperson said in a statement.

