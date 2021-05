The Nintendo Switch Online app for both iOS and Android devices has been updated and the latest version now sits at 1.11.0. The app allows users to check in-game services such as Splatnet in Splatoon 2 and invite friends to play games via social media, but it is met with criticism due to its limited capabilities and lack of support. Still, there have been a few additions to the app in this update, and you can check out the patch notes below: