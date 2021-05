A darkhorse name that has always been in the running for the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur suddenly became available, when it was announced that Nuno Espirito Santo will leave Wolverhampton at the end of the season. Many, including my mate here at HotspurHQ, are already all-in on Santo as the next Spurs boss. However, before everyone gets too giddy about the prospect of Santo’s big jacket at N17, here are three reasons Spurs should pass.