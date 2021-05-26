newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

Another Mercury Retrograde Is About to Start

By Jake Register
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again: Mercury Retrograde! Starting on May 29, the planet of communication, commerce, and travel is moving backwards until June 22. This is all going down in the sign of Gemini, so mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are experience the most chaos this retrograde (sorry!!!), while air signs Libra and Aquarius will have a much smoother experience.

