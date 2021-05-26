Another Mercury Retrograde Is About to Start

Wednesday, May 26: Full Moon in Sagittarius / Total Lunar Eclipse. Happy (half) birthday, Scorpio darling! Sure, it’s not technically your season…but with so many planets cruising through Taurus (your opposite zodiac sign), you’re feeling all kinds of worked up. In fact, Taurus illuminates the area of your chart associated with partnership, so recently, you’ve been finding yourself increasingly motivated to think in pairs. On May 11, the Sun and Moon will join forces in Taurus’ sky, forming a powerful New Moon in your relationship sector—does this mean you’re ready to get serious? Single scorpions may find themselves doubling-down on dating apps, while already anchored arachnoids will take their bonds to the next level. But this isn’t just about matters of the heart: It’s possible that beneath this velvety lunation, you’re teaming up with a friend to launch a new business, or getting ready to sign paperwork for a new job. Simply put, Scorpio darling, something is becoming official at the beginning of this month…so make sure it’s built to last!