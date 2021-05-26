Joe Perry's Net Worth May Surprise You
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is the classic sideman to lead singer Steven Tyler's flamboyant presence in the spotlight that a rock band needed to make it big back in the 1970s. He is also a prolific songwriter who was involved in the composition of several of the band's chart-topping hits like "Crazy," "Livin' on the Edge," "Same Old Song and Dance," and many more. Despite Perry's drug addiction and his notoriously bitter off-stage relationship with Tyler, he was able to pull it together long enough for Aerosmith to go down as one of the most exceptionally alright rock and roll bands in music history.www.grunge.com