Joe Perry's Net Worth May Surprise You

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fans of Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on. The legendary R&B singer is officially retiring from touring. In posts on his official website and on social media yesterday, Neville says the idea of touring is no longer appealing to him. He last hit the road in March of last year, when the pandemic forced most artists to stay home. He says while he still enjoys singing, being on his New York state farm with his wife for the past year has taught him, “life is short” and that he wants to spend the rest of his life “being less hurried.” Neville is 80.