The Bitcoin price is currently moving below $37,000 after the king coin hits an intraday high of $37,494. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around the $36,679 level after touching the daily high of $37,494. Meanwhile, there is a lot of sluggishness in the market for the past few days as bulls nor bears are looking to hold the price by the scruff of its neck. Actually, all this may soon change, though. The Bitcoin price needs to keep going strong and pointing towards an upside breakout.