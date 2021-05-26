Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Liberty. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 28.3 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 28.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.3 feet. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins as homes in several subdivisions above Liberty begin flooding. Extensive flooding over much of Liberty County can be expected with each incremental rise in the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.8 feet on 04/15/1945. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Trinity River Liberty 26.0 28.3 Wed 7 pm CDT 28.5 28.7 28.8