Fauquier County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: City of Fairfax; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fauquier; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN...NORTHWESTERN FAIRFAX...EAST CENTRAL FAUQUIER...AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FAIRFAX...THE CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Haymarket, or 10 miles northeast of Warrenton, moving northeast at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable damage to trees and power lines. Your life is at significant risk if outdoors. In addition to some trees falling into homes, wind damage is possible to roofs, sheds, open garages, and mobile homes. Locations impacted include Centreville, Reston, Annandale, South Riding, Herndon, Fairfax, Mantua, Dulles International Airport, Burke, Linton Hall, Oakton, Sterling, Chantilly, Merrifield, Bull Run, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park and Fairfax Station. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH

Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

New fire station opens in Manassas, first in 51 years

Manassas opened its newest fire station. Located at 10631 Dumfries Road, south of the railroad tracks and next to the Prince William County Fairgrounds, the new 21,000 square-foot station, known as Station 21, is a milestone for the combination volunteer and career fire and rescue system founded in 2008. Crews...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Water Quality Awareness in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Water quality volunteers make a difference! How much water do we drink daily? What is the source of your drinking water in Prince William County? How much life and biodiversity do waterways support?. In 2021, the Prince William Soil and Water...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Good News Notes from Prince William County

On April 21, 2021, Georgia Antignano turned 100. She has been an active member of the Manassas Senior Center for the past four years. During that time, she made many friends at the senior center who she has shared countless stories during her weekly bus rides to the center. Since March 2020, the Senior Center has been closed to help limit the spread of Covid 19. During this time, members, including Georgia, have turned to the Virtual Senior Center (https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/aaa/) to help remain active and feel socially connected. Several of the senior center participants and agency on aging staff got together to wish Georgia a very special, socially distant, 100th happy birthday.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

COVID-19 Testing, May 17 to 22

Free COVID-19 Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
Virginia StateInside Nova

Most Northern Virginia home-sellers getting more than they ask for

The real-estate frenzy across the Washington area continues to result in many properties selling for more than listing price, and the outer suburbs are seeing this trend most significantly. Sellers in Prince William County garnered 103 percent of original listing price for transactions that occurred in the first four months...
Fauquier County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fauquier; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER...AND WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES...THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS At 413 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Haymarket to near Linton Hall to Bealeton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Linton Hall, Bull Run, Bealeton, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park, Gainesville, New Baltimore, Nokesville, Opal, Catlett, Calverton, Midland, Catharpin, Woolsey, Broken Hill, Auburn, Casanova and Greenwich. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Arlington County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chantilly to near Bull Run to 10 miles west of Montclair, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Dale City, Annandale, Springfield, South Riding, Fort Washington, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, Pimmit Hills, Woodbridge, National Harbor and Reagan National Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fauquier County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fauquier; Rappahannock; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN RAPPAHANNOCK AND NORTHWESTERN FAUQUIER COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hume, or 11 miles southeast of Front Royal, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Linden, Hume, Chester Gap, Flint Hill, Washington, Huntly, Arco, Markham, Hackleys Crossroads, Cresthill and Orlean. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Arlington County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; King George; Northern Fauquier; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Stafford; Western Loudoun WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have dropped below advisory criteria. However, northwesterly winds could occasionally gust up to 35 mph at times during the overnight hours.
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Arlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Alleghany; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Covington; City of Danville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Martinsville; City of Radford; City of Richmond; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Craig; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Floyd; Fluvanna; Franklin; Frederick; Goochland; Greene; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; King George; King William; King and Queen; Loudoun; Louisa; Lunenburg; Madison; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Nelson; Nottoway; Orange; Page; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLOYD FLUVANNA FRANKLIN FREDERICK GOOCHLAND GREENE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LOUDOUN LOUISA LUNENBURG MADISON MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY NELSON NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COVINGTON DANVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK MARTINSVILLE RADFORD RICHMOND ROANOKE SALEM STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Culpeper, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Culpeper; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier; Stafford Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread through early this evening Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong northwesterly wind gusts will produce favorable conditions for wildfire spread from early this afternoon into the early evening. This is mainly for areas east of the Blue Ridge in central and northern Virginia. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected today, while slightly decreasing into the night. Moderate recoveries are likely tonight with humidity values staying in the 40 to 50 percent range. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Fauquier County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for King George, Northern Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: King George; Northern Fauquier; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Stafford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Southern Fauquier, Northern Fauquier, Stafford, King George and Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Albemarle; Culpeper; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier; Stafford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Virginia and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of wind will likely aid in numerous instances of tree damage and power outages.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fauquier County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 29, near Catlett Road, around 2:40 p.m. Friday, April 30. A 2021 Toyota RAV4 rear-ended a 2020 Hino box truck that was stopped at a red light. The impact caused the box truck to hit a 2016 Ford Focus that was also stopped at the light.