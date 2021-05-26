Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chantilly to near Bull Run to 10 miles west of Montclair, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Dale City, Annandale, Springfield, South Riding, Fort Washington, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, Pimmit Hills, Woodbridge, National Harbor and Reagan National Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH