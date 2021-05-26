newsbreak-logo
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: City of Fairfax; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN...NORTHWESTERN FAIRFAX...EAST CENTRAL FAUQUIER...AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FAIRFAX...THE CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Haymarket, or 10 miles northeast of Warrenton, moving northeast at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable damage to trees and power lines. Your life is at significant risk if outdoors. In addition to some trees falling into homes, wind damage is possible to roofs, sheds, open garages, and mobile homes. Locations impacted include Centreville, Reston, Annandale, South Riding, Herndon, Fairfax, Mantua, Dulles International Airport, Burke, Linton Hall, Oakton, Sterling, Chantilly, Merrifield, Bull Run, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park and Fairfax Station. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

InFive: Deadly weekend on area roads

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County officials this week are set to determine how, or if, to expand areas it has targeted for data center development. 4. Deadly crashes. A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William...
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

New fire station opens in Manassas, first in 51 years

Manassas opened its newest fire station. Located at 10631 Dumfries Road, south of the railroad tracks and next to the Prince William County Fairgrounds, the new 21,000 square-foot station, known as Station 21, is a milestone for the combination volunteer and career fire and rescue system founded in 2008. Crews...
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Four businesses broken into across three western Loudoun towns early Monday

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of a string of break-ins at businesses in Purcellville, Hamilton and Leesburg early Monday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials said they are working to determine if the cases are related. The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of...
Leesburg, VAInside Nova

Loudoun sheriff's office investigating string of commercial burglaries

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three overnight burglaries in western Loudoun and working to determine if the cases are related to a similar incident in Leesburg. The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of E. Main Street shortly after 4 a.m. Monday for a burglary at...
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning. Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Water Quality Awareness in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Water quality volunteers make a difference! How much water do we drink daily? What is the source of your drinking water in Prince William County? How much life and biodiversity do waterways support?. In 2021, the Prince William Soil and Water...
Dale City, VAInside Nova

Man, 21, killed in crash outside Dale City

A 21-year-old Woodbridge man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night outside Dale City. Paul Charles Camacho of Woodbridge was traveling north on Cardinal Drive in a 2005 Scion XA about 9 p.m. when he began to lose control of the car, left the roadway and struck a tree near Canary Court, Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard said.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Good News Notes from Prince William County

On April 21, 2021, Georgia Antignano turned 100. She has been an active member of the Manassas Senior Center for the past four years. During that time, she made many friends at the senior center who she has shared countless stories during her weekly bus rides to the center. Since March 2020, the Senior Center has been closed to help limit the spread of Covid 19. During this time, members, including Georgia, have turned to the Virtual Senior Center (https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/aaa/) to help remain active and feel socially connected. Several of the senior center participants and agency on aging staff got together to wish Georgia a very special, socially distant, 100th happy birthday.
Virginia StateInside Nova

Northern Virginia COVID-19 cases at lowest level since April 2020

Northern Virginia's average number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to the lowest level since the early days of April 2020, and hospitalizations and test positivity rates are at record lows as the region prepares to fully reopen and unmask following new guidance from the state and federal governments. The...
Virginia StateInside Nova

Most Northern Virginia home-sellers getting more than they ask for

The real-estate frenzy across the Washington area continues to result in many properties selling for more than listing price, and the outer suburbs are seeing this trend most significantly. Sellers in Prince William County garnered 103 percent of original listing price for transactions that occurred in the first four months...
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Traffic still a concern for residents in the West Falls Church Metro area

The arduous journey toward a re-imagined West Falls Church Transit Station Area is drawing to a close with the last two approvals slated for this summer. “I want to thank the entire team for two-and-a-half years of dedicated work on behalf of the Dranesville district,” Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust said during a community meeting on Tuesday (May 11). “This has been a long, difficult process, and as a consequence, the product is much better. The time was well spent. The product is good — and getting better — and we still have some time.”
Loudoun County, VAsmartmeetings.com

Unique Meeting Venues & More in Loudoun County

In DC’s Wine Country®, your group can tap into the best of both worlds – from rich farmland and rural charm to the innovation and industry knowledge that fuel the Dulles Technology Corridor. Home to farmers and entrepreneurs, to esteemed equestrians and renowned thought leaders, Loudoun has long been a place where ideas are cultivated and business thrives.