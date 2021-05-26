newsbreak-logo
Dallas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Dallas. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.6 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to near 16 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding of agricultural lands used for cattle grazing will occur. Low water crossings near the river will begin to flood.

Texas State
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Oakwood, TX
Dallas County, TX
Newsweek

Flash Flooding in Dallas Leaves Cars Stranded Underwater

Cars became submerged during severe flooding on Dallas highways on Sunday, as North Texas was hit with heavy storms. Areas of the northern part of Texas became flooded on Sunday afternoon and evening as heavy rain and strong winds combined, causing damage to properties and roads throughout Dallas. A tornado...
Dallas, TX

Two tornadoes hit Dallas, University Park on Sunday, NWS says

DALLAS - The National Weather Service determined two tornadoes hit sites in Dallas County on Sunday afternoon and three others occurred in Ellis County. An EF-0 struck in University Park and an EF-1 hit near Northaven Road just west of Central Expressway in Dallas. The three in Ellis County are unrated because the wind speed is unknown due to no damage found or reported.
Anderson County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

Storms Leave Damage Near North Haven Gardens, Parts of UP

A storm that sparked a brief tornado warning Sunday afternoon left damage near North Haven Gardens and near Goar and Caruth parks in University Park. In an area still recovering from the October 2019 tornado, the damage to the home sitting across from North Haven Gardens might have been dismissed as a reminder from that storm if not for the neighbors gathered around to check on the homeowners and see the damage for themselves. The homes flanking the now-roofless structure seemed to sustain minimal to light damage.