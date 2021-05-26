Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny. * Until Thursday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 3.9 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water is over the mid level walkway at the Phillips Terminal near Sweeny. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 12/14/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat San Bernard River Sweeny 7.0 9.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 6.4 5.0 5.1