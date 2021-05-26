newsbreak-logo
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this evening to 17.5 feet and then begin rising tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to 18.3 feet Saturday evening. It will fall below flood stage again early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.1 feet on 02/22/1990. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Bernard River Boling 18.0 19.0 Thu 8 am CDT 17.5 18.2 17.8

alerts.weather.gov
