Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Dorrance, or 7 miles east of Russell, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Lucas, Luray, Waldo, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov