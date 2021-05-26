newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Dorrance, or 7 miles east of Russell, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Lucas, Luray, Waldo, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorrance, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Russell, KS
City
Waldo, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Luray, KS
County
Russell County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Severe Certainty#Tornado Watch#Immediate Severity#Wind#Hail#Ground Lightning#Expect Damage#Central Kansas#Wilson Lake#Target Area#Wilson State Park#Deadly Cloud#Roofs#Siding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Russell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1209 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Dorrance, or 8 miles northeast of Russell...moving north at 15 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Luray, Bunker Hill, Waldo and Wilson Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE...LINCOLN...ELLSWORTH...RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucas to 5 miles east of Wilson to Bushton to near Ellinwood, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH