Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Leon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood). * Until Sunday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.4 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening and continue falling to 33.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding of the Coffield Prison agricultural land, and ranch and farm lands along the river, is expected.