Leon County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Leon; Robertson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Navasota River Near Easterly. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 21.2 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding below Easterly is expected.

Robertson County, TX
Navasota, TX
Leon County, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Leon County in central Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Centerville, or 11 miles west of Austonio, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Leon County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. * From Noon CDT today through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.