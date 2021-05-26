Flood Warning issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. * From Noon CDT today through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.