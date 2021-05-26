newsbreak-logo
Broken and Alone in a Canyon Bottom

 3 days ago

Out Alive is a podcast about real people who survived the unsurvivable. Check out more seasons and episodes here. Many hikers and backpackers search out areas off the beaten path. There's something alluring about visiting a trail or lake or summit that few other humans get to see. We covet peace and solitude, and we thrill at the idea of having a campsite, swimming hole, or waterfall all to ourselves. But tranquility comes at a price. Secluded beauty tends to be safeguarded by challenging terrain. And when things go wrong, it's hard to tell the difference between solitude and desolation. Jacob Velarde learned this firsthand when he fell 50 feet from a cliff while backpacking alone in a remote Arizona canyon. Hear the story from Jacob's perspective below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

