Broken and Alone in a Canyon Bottom

There is a lot of activity at the Bottoms right now and you should go watch the progress. The new office building is rising and will be beautiful! There is dirt and water being moved in several areas, but mostly around the pumps at the first hub east of headquarters. Wow! The main ditch is almost dry as the water is moved out to allow work to be done. It is not easy on everyone – carp are swimming in shallow water with their back out of the water. Lots of turtles are grumpy about having to move to different places. The Avocets and Ibis and herons are pretty happy with access to new territory and feeding opportunities. It appears that everyone will be safe even though they may be a little uncomfortable for a while. The new money in the Bottoms is going to be well used to make our marsh a lot better.