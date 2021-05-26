newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Fiserv Forum to allow full capacity for rest of 2021 NBA Playoffs

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlZmw_0aCM3giZ00

Fiserv Forum will be increasing to full capacity for the rest of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday.

Capacity at the stadium was limited to 9,100 fans for the playoffs. The capacity will now be increased to 16,500 fans - the stadium's current full capacity due to playoff courtside configuration.

The new capacity limit kicks in on June 1 for a potential Game 5. The Bucks are leading 2-0 in the series against the Miami Heat.

Seating will also no longer be in pods or staggered in the arena bowl. However, fans will be still be required to wear face masks while inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking.

The Bucks said doors will now open 60 minutes prior to tip-off, instead of 90 minutes as they had been.

Capacity limits on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and other areas within Deer District will also be removed for the remainder of the postseason, according to the Bucks.

“We are excited to have our homecourt advantage return in an even bigger way and we thank Bucks fans for their continued support,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a statement. “This is another positive step in our return to normal.”

Additional tickets for any First Round games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.bucks.com/playoffs.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Fiserv Forum#Nba Playoffs#Bucks Fans#Capacity Limits#Seating#Pods#Sale#Tip Off#Deer District#Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARealGM

Hawks To Have Near-Full Capacity Attendance For Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will be a near full-capacity attendance for the playoffs. Attendance will range from 15,500 to 16,200 seats, with the stadium holding 16,888 at full capacity. The seating arrangement will also feature vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Courtside seats will require proof of vaccinations.
Waco, TXPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Baylor allowing full capacity at outdoor events

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. Baylor is now allowing 100% capacity to all outdoor athletic events on the campus in Waco, Texas, in time for the final home baseball games of the season when the Bears host Big 12 rival Oklahoma for a three-game series that begins Friday night.
NFLWTOP

The Latest: New Jersey to allow full capacity at MetLife

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. The governor of New Jersey has cleared the way for the Giants and Jets to play games at MetLife Stadium at full capacity for the 2021 NFL season. Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said New Jersey...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: NBA's Bucks boosting attendance at Fiserv Forum

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. The Milwaukee Bucks say they’ll have a fan capacity of 16,500 for each of their remaining home playoff games at Fiserv Forum. That's almost a full house. The arena has a capacity of 17,341. Bucks officials...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 things to watch for in Game 3 versus Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will resume playoff action tonight as they hit the road to take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of this first round series. Given how different the first two matchups of this series have been, the third installment in this series is shaping up to be unpredictable. Of course, Game 1 was a thriller that came down to the closing seconds as Khris Middleton’s game-winning jumper in overtime buried the Heat to give the Bucks a two-point victory.
NBAthedailymiaminews.com

What to Expect When Playing Miami Heat Playoff Games

Home advantage this season has been minimized by the limited capacity in the NBA’s arenas. But the Miami Heat hopes it will turn into a real advantage again in the playoffs. The Heat will play the third game of its first round against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 NBA season hiatus in March 2020 amid COVID. 19 pandemic.
NBAnumberfire.com

Goran Dragic starting for Miami Thursday; Kendrick Nunn to bench

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dragic has been coming off the bench to start the playoffs, but that's changing on Thursday. With the Heat down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Dragic will replace Kendrick Nunn in the starting lineup.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Warren, Fiserv Forum, Pistons, Bucks

Though Pacers team president Kevin Pritchard views forward T.J. Warren as pivotal to the team’s success, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star is not so sure. “The most important thing in this league right now is having rim defense and a big wing who can guard those guys,” Pritchard said of losing oft-injured Warren for all but four Pacers games due to a foot surgery. “We didn’t have a lot of that for a lot of the year.”
NBACNET

NBA playoffs 2021: How to watch Bucks vs. Heat, Suns vs. Lakers today on TNT

Playoff basketball is here and NBA fans can look forward to high-stakes basketball nearly every day through early July. This includes having real cheering by thousands of in-person attendees in actual home arenas as COVID-19 restrictions loosen -- a welcome change after the bubble of 2020. The playoffs continue Thursday,...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo (foot) out for playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks starting guard Donte DiVincenzo has a torn ligament in his left foot and will miss the remainder of the playoffs. DiVincenzo, 24, missed all four of his shots from the floor and finished without a point in the Bucks' 113-84 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. The Bucks announced his injury as a foot contusion when he exited in the second quarter.
NBAharrisondaily.com

Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2

MIAMI (AP) — Turns out, there was a reason the Milwaukee Bucks weren't worried about a playoff rematch with the Miami Heat in Round 1 this year. The last four games proved why. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Bucks vs Heat Game 4 Odds, Picks, Injury Report & Preview

Miami is on the ropes with an 0-3 deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks. Is this going to be the first time since 2007 that the Heat get swept?. See odds, latest injury news and a preview of the game below. Looks like we should count the Miami Heat out, eh?...