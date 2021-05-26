Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Bayer launches commercial varieties resistant to ToBRFV

By Chris Manning
producegrower.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer announced in a press release the commercial availability of tomato varieties bred to help growers address the challenges of tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV). These include a grape tomato, pink beef, beefs and Roma-type tomatoes, offering strong intermediate resistance (IR) to both leaf and fruit symptoms of ToBRFV.

www.producegrower.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Fruit#Plant Species#Global Food Supply#Launches#Water Supply#Ir#Tomato Varieties#Tomato Plants#Growers#Wild Tomato Species#Soil#Farming#Roma Type Tomatoes#Combinations#Virus Protection#Pink Beef#Tobrfv Resistances#Pathology Programs#Germplasm Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

AgTechX Ed initiative launched by Western Growers with CDFA Secretary Karen Ross

AgTechX Ed initiative launched by Western Growers with CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. Western Growers has teamed with Karen Ross, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary, to launch a statewide initiative aimed at developing a future workforce with the skills and knowledge to navigate emerging on-farm technology. The AgTechX Ed...
Battle Creek, MIbakingbusiness.com

Kellogg partners with over 440,000 farmers in sustainability program

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. – The Kellogg Co. has collaborated with over 440,000 farmers in 29 countries through the Kellogg’s Origins program, a global initiative to promote climate, social and financial resiliency. The program includes partnerships to help communities restore agricultural ecosystems in regions where Kellogg sources by using nature-based systems to boost farm productivity.
Agriculturestudyfinds.org

Best natural pesticide? Beer and manure mix is perfect recipe for keeping farms chemical and bug-free!

BASQUE COUNTRY, Spain — Over the years, many chemical pesticides for crops and agriculture have been banned due to their harmful effects on both human health and the environment. Now, a new study reveals the answer to a more natural solution may be sitting in your local brewery. Researchers believe they can create a much safer pesticide alternative by mixing a beer by-product with manure.
Agriculturelabmanager.com

Beer Byproduct Mixed with Manure Proves an Excellent Pesticide

The use of many chemical fumigants in agriculture have been demonstrated to be harmful to human health and the environment and therefore banned from use. Now, in an effort to reduce waste from the agricultural industry and reduce the amounts of harmful chemicals used, researchers have investigated using organic byproducts from beer production and farming as a potential method to disinfest soils, preserve healthy soil microorganisms and increase crop yields.
Agriculturehuntingdondailynews.com

Farmers' Market Voice

Owning land is a real privilege. I didn’t realize how much of a privilege it was when I first got the deed to my 20 acres here in Hartslog Valley in 1983 because I was younger and full of ambition to restart this old farm. We knew the land was good because before we bought it we went down to the soil conservation office to see what the soil was like underneath this farm. Their records showed that this was a good limestone bedrock valley and our soil was mostly a rich loam over clay that had accumulated over thousands of years in the trough of this valley along the headwaters of Crooked Creek. That was good enough for us and the purchase was made. Having learned my basic farming skills in the Kettle Moraine region of south/central Wisconsin I was amazed to find that once I started working my land there were no rocks or stones in this ground. There, we had to pull ‘stoneboats’ behind tractors every spring to pick loads of glacier strewn rocks that rose up with the frozen ground, but here the glaciers never made it this far, stopping just north of us on the Allegheny Plateau. Since we were limestone and not shale, our garden beds are rock free. There is a clay base several feet underneath the topsoil, but our rich surface soil is a joy to work with.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Flagstone Foods To Source 100% Of Its Almonds From Bee-Friendly Farms By 2025

As a part of its landmark Healthy Bees, Happy Snackers initiative, Flagstone Foods, a premier private label manufacturer of snack nuts, trail mixes, and other nut-based snacks, announced today its commitment to promoting a more sustainable almond industry by sourcing 100 percent of its almonds from bee-friendly farms by 2025, the first such manufacturer commitment from the private label nut industry. This pledge furthers the company’s longstanding commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing practices that protect the environment and lift up farmers and farming communities around the world.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Bayer buys a biotech and its offshoot in bet on radiopharmaceuticals

Bayer on Thursday said it will acquire two small biotech companies in a deal that adds an experimental prostate cancer medicine to the German drugmaker's pipeline. Noria Therapeutics and its subsidiary PSMA Therapeutics, the targets of Bayer's interest, were built around technology licensed from Weill Cornell Medicine and Johns Hopkins University. John Babich, a professor at Weill Cornell, founded Noria.
Agriculturefarms.com

Producers with Crop Insurance to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

Agricultural producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) if they planted cover crops during this crop year. The Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP), offered by USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA), helps farmers maintain their cover crop systems, despite the financial challenges posed by the pandemic.
Agriculturemsu.edu

Faculty voice: Feeding the future sustainably

Bruno Basso is University Foundation Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and W.K. Kellogg Biological Station. In the coming years, agriculture will be called on to feed a growing population, while reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and making better use of increasingly scarce resources. To do this, the current agricultural system must adapt.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Growing Tea for Profit May Be Good for Agriculture Producers

Why you might want to consider growing your own tea for profit. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Tea is a staple in many households across this Land of Ours. And, in recent decades, tea has become a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business commercially, and the trend seems to be continually swinging upward.
Agriculturethehustle.co

Is regenerative agriculture egg-zactly what the planet needs?

In this sustainability story, it’s the chicken. According to Bloomberg, American farmers are tackling the $6.1B US egg industry by raising chickens with regenerative agriculture, resulting in “climate-friendly eggs.”. What is regenerative agriculture?. Modern agriculture was responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, per the EPA. Regenerative agriculture...
Winona County, MNwinonapost.com

Erosion steers young farmer to cover crops

The Old Testament of the Bible refers to turning swords into plowshares. The emergence of no-till and cover crop farming practices on farms like Sheldon Luehmann’s near Altura might mean that farmers might soon be able to turn their plowshares into something else entirely. Luehmann is just 26, a relatively...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Protect Future Crops From Weeds During Fallow Period

It is the fallow period for much of Florida’s vegetable and specialty crop producers. It is the time every season between June and August when it is too hot to produce any crops. But that doesn’t mean producers aren’t preparing for the upcoming fall season. The fallow times of the...
Skin CareHappi

Launch Support & Commercialization Guidance for Indie Beauty Brands

From concept to launch to supply chain management, Univar Solutions can help emerging indies and established brands avoid costly hiccups and headaches. Tom Flatley, Global Brand Manager, explains why Univar’s new Global Brand Development Team is the perfect partner for beauty pioneers. Christine Esposito: Univar Solutions has a new Global...
Agriculturewnax.com

Soil Health Coalition Welcomes USDA Premium Program For Cover Crops

USDA’s Risk Management Agency announced this week they’ll give farmers a $5 dollar premium benefit on their crop insurance if they plant cover crops. The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition is pleased with the agency’s decision. Soil Health Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk says cover crops benefit the soil. She says...
AgricultureWright County Journal Press

Weekly vegetable update 5/26/2021

Author: Natalie Hoidal, UMN Extension educator, local foods and vegetable crops — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. If you're seeing interesting things in your fields, need help identifying problems, or just want to share photos, we'd love to hear from you! Growers can reach out directly to me any time at hoida016@umn.edu, and you can submit questions and diagnostic help here.