The Claiborne Hunger Ministry Reopens, details in Area Happenings

JUNE 1 – JULY 13. Claiborne Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” will be running every Tuesday from June 1 through July 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom with a mix of special live and virtual programs. The summer reading program is open to preschool through young adult with prize drawings, story time, a reading club and more. A brown bag lunch will be served immediately following the June 15 and June 29 live shows. Registration begins June 1. For more info, call 423-626-5414 or log onto the Library Facebook page.www.claiborneprogress.net