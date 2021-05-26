newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claiborne County, TN

The Claiborne Hunger Ministry Reopens, details in Area Happenings

By Jan Runions
Claiborne Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNE 1 – JULY 13. Claiborne Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” will be running every Tuesday from June 1 through July 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom with a mix of special live and virtual programs. The summer reading program is open to preschool through young adult with prize drawings, story time, a reading club and more. A brown bag lunch will be served immediately following the June 15 and June 29 live shows. Registration begins June 1. For more info, call 423-626-5414 or log onto the Library Facebook page.

www.claiborneprogress.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Claiborne County, TN
City
New Tazewell, TN
City
Tazewell, TN
City
Morristown, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tails#Local Events#Community Events#Live Events#Local News#Campus Ministry#Area Happenings#Church Events#Cemetery News#Reunions#Fish Chicken Dinner#Forge Ridge School#Quilt Camp#Liheap#The Ethra Office#Thda#Wscc#The Gap Coalition#Powell Valley Electric#Refreshments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
John M. Dabbs

Johnson City Responds to EMS Week

This week celebrates National EMS Week in the United States. In the State of Tennessee, the Governor usually designates Rescue Squad Week to coincide with EMS Week. Most of the active rescue squads in the state provide Emergency Medical Service besides rescue.
Tennessee Statefireapparatusmagazine.com

Rural Metro (TN) Fire Relocates Station 33

Rural Metro (TN) Fire relocated its Station 33 in Northeast Knox County to a new, larger facility and held a grand opening ceremony Friday, reports wate.com. The ribbon-cutting and open house were attended by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, other county officials, and local business leaders. The station’s relocation was...
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Tennessee Statechattanoogapulse.com

Eight Hamilton County Schools Ranked In Top 100 In Tennessee

The Top 100 high schools in Tennessee includes eight high schools from Hamilton County Schools in the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (10) was ranked in the top ten high schools in Tennessee. Signal Mountain Middle High School (26), Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (28), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (41), Hamilton County Collegiate High At Chattanooga State (47), Soddy Daisy High School (48), East Hamilton High School (60) and STEM School Chattanooga (97) were also included in the top 100 schools in the state.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Cumberland Gap, TNClaiborne Progress

Seniors bestow royalty

Claiborne and Cumberland Gap High Schools were lit up with party décor and exuberant smiles as seniors dressed to the nines took to the gymnasiums to soak up a little Prom activity on Saturday evening. The events seemed just that much more precious to those attending as they recalled last year’s shut-down of these types of activities due to COVID-19.
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tennessee StateWTVQ

Letcher County man killed in crash in Tennessee

HARROGATE, TN (WTVQ) – A Letcher County man was killed Monday afternoon in a collision on the Cumberland Gap Parkway outside Harrogate in Claiborne County, Tennessee, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Investigators say Kenneth Widner drove his car under the bed of a truck that was in the left...
Cumberland Gap, TNClaiborne Progress

Local schools earn STEM grant via TVA

Four area schools are getting $5,000 each to use in furthering their individual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and MATH) projects courtesy of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Partnership Grant Program. The TVA, in partnership with Powell Valley Electric Cooperative (PVEC) and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, which is a retiree organization, awarded...