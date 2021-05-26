newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Rain and Cold or Sunny and Warm For The Memorial Day Weekend?

By Don Morgan
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah yes. The Memorial Day Weekend is almost here. Hopefully you will get to enjoy a nice three day weekend, or beyond. Before I continue, just a reminder that the reason for Memorial Day is about honoring those men and women who served in our armed forces and sacrificed their life fighting for the United States to preserve our freedom. There's no higher honor. Keep that in mind this weekend and attend a Memorial Day parade or service if you can to show you appreciate their ultimate sacrifice.

981thehawk.com
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Rain#Memorial Day Monday#Snow#Mind#Men#Preserve
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Related
AstronomyPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Will We Be Able To See The ‘Supermoon’ In Binghamton

It's something that hasn't happened in the last two years, so when this event occurred, we knew nothing of mask mandates or COVID-19. So what has us so excited? On Wednesday, May 26th, it's the upcoming supermoon, the 'Super Flower Blood Moon' and it's the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019.
LifestylePosted by
98.1 The Hawk

8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

Make no mistake: floating the river always sounds like a good ol’ fashioned time akin to the waterpark lazy river rides of your youth and it definitely can be. However, I’m here to tell you (from experience) that the river can be ruthless so you want to make sure you’re fully prepared for its “tip you over and spit out all of your belongings” wrath, just in case. Aside from obvious basic essentials like a UPF sun hat and sunscreen, you’ll want to work some other gear into your game plan to make sure you can kick back and relax all the way downstream.
Broome County, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Boating Season Starts Early at Dorchester Park

2020 was a big year for boating in Broome County, prompting the County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services to open boating at Dorchester Park early. Boat rentals will be available this weekend and next. Normally the season begins Memorial Day weekend. As people were forced to stay close...