New York City, NY

ICP Is Hiring A Specialist, Sales Planning In New York, NY

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATED: HQ – NYC. JOB OVERVIEW: This full-time role is within the sales administration function of International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands – The House of Creed, Mizensir, Floris, Domaine Prive and Akro. This role will be independently responsible for various key accounts, providing sales analysis, seasonal planning and other functions to drive the business. This team member will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication (TRAC) and will be committed to ICP’s Leadership Competency Model (LCM).

#Retail Sales#Retail Business#Business Planning#Business Development#Marketing Strategies#Hq#The House Of Creed#Akro#Recognition#Accountability#Communication#Trac#Icp#Create Sku#Analyze#Pto#Strong Ms Office#Flsa#Operations#Sales Planning
