ICP Is Hiring A Specialist, Sales Planning In New York, NY
LOCATED: HQ – NYC. JOB OVERVIEW: This full-time role is within the sales administration function of International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands – The House of Creed, Mizensir, Floris, Domaine Prive and Akro. This role will be independently responsible for various key accounts, providing sales analysis, seasonal planning and other functions to drive the business. This team member will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication (TRAC) and will be committed to ICP’s Leadership Competency Model (LCM).fashionista.com