The Minnewaska girls track and field team took first place again at its third home meet of the season on Tuesday. The Lakers edged out Litchfield, New London-Spicer, Staples-Motley and Albany. With nine first-place finishes, Minnewaska racked up a team score of 145. The boys took fourth place with a team score of 60. The Laker boys took first in four events on Tuesday.