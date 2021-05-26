Maria Voogt-Gendernalik

Maria J. Williams (“Jesse”) passed away on May 24, 2021, after a period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia on Oct. 20, 1956, Maria grew up an only child in her family’s home on Oakland Avenue in Oak Bluffs, where she attended school. Her childhood was a typical one of friends, school, summer vacations, and just being a kid until she was tragically struck by a car while riding her bicycle at the age of 11, resulting in permanent brain trauma. Regardless of her injury, Maria was a naturally upbeat person, and as such was a much loved and familiar Oak Bluffs figure, particularly in her younger years. During the more than 50-year ownership of her family’s home facing Veira Park, she could often be seen in and around the park and businesses near her home — especially Smoke ’n Bones and Tony’s Market, where she was a daily visitor, and the staff were all very kind and generous with her.