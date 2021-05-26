Cancel
Obituaries

Maria Voogt-Gendernalik

 12 days ago

Maria Johanna Adrianna Voogt-Gendernalik, age 82, of West Hills, Calif., and formerly of Lake Village, died Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born Nov. 11, 1938 in Rotterdam, Netherlands was part of the Chicot Memorial Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary. She attended Northridge United Methodist Church in Northridge, Calif., and previously...

