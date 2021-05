TSM Female have signed LeahPanda as the fifth member to their competitive VALORANT team after Katherine “LunarKats” So was removed from the roster. LeahPanda is a Sova main who previously played for an amateur Canadian team known as Banana. Banana had success at the recent Canada National Final tournament, where they placed fourth out of twelve teams. LeahPanda was still on the roster during this event while also trialling for TSM Female.