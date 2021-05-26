Obituary: Bernice Pauline (Kathman) Bolte
Bernice Pauline (Kathman) Bolte, 95, of Lawrence died Friday May 21, 2021 at Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Kearney. Rosary was Monday, May 24, 2021, 7:30 p.m. and Mass was Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence with Father Loren Pohlmeier officiating. Burial was in St. Stephen Cemetery, rural Lawrence. Visitation was Monday, May 24, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel.www.republicannonpareil.com