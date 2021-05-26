Obituary: Bernice Pauline (Kathman) Bolte

WIDDOWSON (Nee Harvie) Pauline Elizabeth Born 8.4.1943 In Burnley Died 30.5.2021 in Oxfordshire. A beloved friend and Mother. Former Social Worker in Lincoln and Oxford. Pauline was a selfless lady who devoted her life to help and benefit others, be it an animal or human being. Funeral Service to take place at North Oxfordshire Crematorium, Tackley on Wednesday 16th June at 12 noon. As numbers are restricted please can you contact Sandra Homewood Funerals on 01865 570000 if you would like to attend. If you wish to make a donation in Pauline's memory, please do so to either The Dogs Trust or the Blue Cross, two of her favourite charities.