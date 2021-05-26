Cancel
Obituaries

Obituary: Bernice Pauline (Kathman) Bolte

By RN Staff
republicannonpareil.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice Pauline (Kathman) Bolte, 95, of Lawrence died Friday May 21, 2021 at Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Kearney. Rosary was Monday, May 24, 2021, 7:30 p.m. and Mass was Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence with Father Loren Pohlmeier officiating. Burial was in St. Stephen Cemetery, rural Lawrence. Visitation was Monday, May 24, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel.

