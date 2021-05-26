Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Follow research-based mosquito control recommendations

okstate.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Donald Stotts | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-4079 | donald.stotts@okstate.edu. Recent rains and relatively cool weather throughout Oklahoma have made conditions favorable for mosquitoes, especially in regions that have recently experienced flooding. “The species we’re seeing typically bite during the evening hours or when disturbed in shady areas,”...

news.okstate.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
City
Stillwater, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquito Repellent#Weather#Fertilizer#Disease Control#Malaria#Management Control#West Nile#State Information#Aedes#Insect Growth Regulators#Repellents#Disease Transmission#Species#Plan Activities#Temperatures#Routine Inspections#Regions#Flooding#Bird Baths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Scienceucsd.edu

Researchers Create New CRISPR Tools to Help Contain Mosquito Disease Transmission

Since the onset of the CRISPR genetic editing revolution, scientists have been working to leverage the technology in the development of gene drives that target pathogen-spreading mosquitoes such as Anopheles and Aedes species, which spread malaria, dengue and other life-threatening diseases. Much less genetic engineering has been devoted to Culex...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board to Conduct Adult Mosquito Abatement Tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct adult mosquito abatement tonight in the Gentilly area. In addition, areas bounded by St. Bernard Avenue, I-610, I-10, France Road, and Lake Shore Drive. Treatments will be conducted by truck from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., weather permitting. Routine surveillance has indicated an elevated number of mosquitoes in these areas, triggering the treatments.
Massachusetts StateWilmington Apple

Request A Free Mosquito Spraying From Central Mass. Mosquito Control Project Beginning May 28

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project:. Central Mass. Mosquito Control Project will begin accepting requests to spray for adult, flying mosquitoes after Thursday, May 27, 2021. Check the “Service Request” button to the right on the homepage after that date. Requests for spraying will not be accepted before that date or by email.
Petsellisville.mo.us

Apply a Splash of Eco-Sense for Mosquito Control

Bug Spray Kills Bugs. Most people don’t realize this is the hard biological fact. Pest control ads touting use of “eco-products” perpetuate assumptions that aerial sprayed chemicals only target insect “pests.” As advocates for native plants and insects, we have the knowledge and the will to educate others about mosquito abatement methods that don’t harm the ecosystem we work to enhance. A personal focus on effective, strategic You-Can-Do is a powerful and healthy place to start.
Animalslsuagcenter.com

What’s the buzz? Working with mosquito control to protect honey bees

Kristen Healy understands the delicate balance of protecting loved ones and pets from the dangers of mosquito-borne illnesses, while also ensuring the safety of the honey bee population, which provides a significant food source through pollination. This was the basis of the May 25 online presentation she conducted via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Greenville, NCecu.edu

ECU professor conducts research on mosquito insecticide resistance

Dr. Stephanie Richards, a professor in the East Carolina University College of Health and Human Performance, is researching insecticide resistance among various species of mosquitoes as part of a $30,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health.
ScienceScience Now

Antibody fucosylation predicts disease severity in secondary dengue infection

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc7303, this issue p. 1102; see also abj0435, p. 1041. Although antiviral antibodies generally confer protective functions, antibodies against dengue virus (DENV) are associated with enhanced disease susceptibility. Antibodies can mediate DENV infection of leukocytes via Fcγ receptors, likely contributing to dengue disease pathogenesis. To determine if this mechanism accounts for variable disease severity, we examined Fab and Fc structures of anti-DENV antibodies from patients before and after infection and with variable disease outcomes. Neither antibody titers nor neutralizing activity correlated with disease severity in DENV-infected populations. Rather, DENV infection induced a specific increase in immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) afucosylation, and the levels of afucosylated IgG1 were predictive of dengue disease severity. Thus, the IgG1 fucosylation status represents a robust prognostic tool for dengue disease, highlighting the key role of the Fc glycan structure in dengue pathogenesis.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Wet weather prompts invasion of mosquitoes and busy pest control services

SAN ANTONIO — Mosquitoes are emerging in San Antonio and surrounding communities as rainy weather continues to create breeding grounds for the pests. “When we have a whole lot of rain like we’ve had, there’s bodies of water that start to fill up, there’s containers in our backyard, so we will breed mosquitoes on our own accidentally,” said Molly Keck, Texas A&M Agrilife entomologist.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Plant-based oil blend shows virucidal activity against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses in vitro

Various measures around the world have been implemented to contain the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) since its discovery in late December 2019. However, even with precautions and protective measures applied at many levels, the risk of infection via airborne and respiratory droplet spread remains high when many people are confined together in a closed space.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Cocaine’s Effect on the Brain: New Research on Fruit Flies Shows Impact at the Cellular Level

Study lays groundwork for developing drugs to treat or prevent addiction in humans and provides contextual framework for future research. New research from the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics has identified specific cell clusters in the brain of the common fruit fly affected by acute cocaine exposure, potentially laying the groundwork for the development of drugs to treat or prevent addiction in humans.
Wildlifelabroots.com

Sterilizing Mosquitos with CRISPR to Control Disease

Mosquitos—including Aedes aegypti—facilitate the spread of bloodborne diseases the world over and cause hundreds of thousands of deaths a year according to the World Health Organization, making control of the mosquito population a critical public health objective. Using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, researchers from the University of California at Santa Barbara have presented a new target for sterilization of male Aedes aegypti in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Saint Louis Park, MNstlouispark.org

Mosquito control activity underway

Summer weather in Minnesota means an increase in mosquitoes. To reduce the risk of disease and annoyance, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) will be conducting surveillance and treatment activities. Each year the MMCD field staff uses a fleet of trucks and helicopters to monitor and treat wetlands that breed...
Healththelancet.com

Tobacco control: all research, no action

Refine methods to estimate the increasing toll of tobacco-attributable morbidity and mortality. The authors analysed data on prevalence of smoking tobacco use from 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2019, based on information from 3625 self-reported nationally representative surveys. Their analysis, the second to focus on tobacco in the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD),
Cancerhealio.com

CRC incidence decreases following start of national FIT-based screening program

Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality decreased after implementation of a national fecal immunochemical test-based screening program in the Netherlands, according to research presented at Digestive Disease Week. “Since 2014, a population-based CRC screening program was stepwise implemented in the Netherlands, using biennial FIT. As of 2019, the program was fully...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers find natural metabolites help SARS-CoV-2 escape antibodies

An international team of scientists has identified a human molecule — biliverdin — as a potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) target. The binding of the heme metabolite to the N-terminal domain of SARS-CoV-2 is associated with the virus’s ability to dodge the immune system by suppressing antibody binding to the spike protein.