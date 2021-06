COVID-19 is an entirely new disease. When it was first detected in late 2019, there wasn’t even a way to test for it, never mind treatments that could help people struggling to survive. When it reached America in the first quarter of 2020, desperate doctors turned to “an extraordinary array of experimental therapies” as ICUs filled up. And the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) turned to a then little-known emergency response pathway granted to it by Congress in the wake of 9/11.