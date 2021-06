A small aircraft had an unexpected landing at the Greater Binghamton Airport Wednesday evening. Greater Binghamton Airport Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner says that the plane's landing gear collapsed. He says the pilot was able to land the aircraft safely. There were 2 people on board and both made it out safely. The plane remains intact. Heefner added that all responding crews which included Broome County Sheriffs, State Police, Broome County Emergency Services, and local fire crews all did an amazing job.