2 Lawyers, 2 Stories: Dallas Lawyer Charged With Soliciting Work From Jailed Attorney

By Angela Morris
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dallas lawyer is in trouble with the State Bar of Texas for visiting another attorney who was in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. But both sides tell different stories about exactly what happened during the jail visits. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader. Angela Morris is...

www.law.com
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

Ex-prosecutor disbarred after wrongful convictions in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Law.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County reports 9 coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases

Dallas County reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 407 new coronavirus cases Monday. The latest victims were four Dallas residents, a woman in her 60s and two men and a woman in their 70s; a DeSoto man in his 70s; a Garland woman in her 60s; a Grand Prairie man in his 60s; an Irving woman in her 90s; and a Mesquite man in his 90s. All nine had underlying high-risk health conditions.
Carrollton, TXDallas News

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...