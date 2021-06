The New York State fair has bolstered an already impressive lineup with another free concert starring Russell Dickerson. At the rate he's going, he may want to get a place in the Syracuse area. The Great New York State Fair has announced they are adding another free concert (with fair admission) to their Chevy Park stage lineup starring Russell on Wednesday, August 25th. This will not be Russell's only stop in the Syracuse area as he is also scheduled to open for Florida Georgia Line at St. Joseph's Ampitheater at Lakeview Saturday, October 9th. So that is now 2 opportunities to see Russell sing his hits "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," and more.