We can now add NFL star Tom Brady to the long list of celebrities and athletes hopping on the cryptocurrency train. “Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady revealed Thursday that he is a ‘big believer’ in the long-term prospects of cryptocurrencies,” Fox Business reports. “The seven-time Super Bowl champion told a panel that he has ‘definitely’ made investments in crypto over the last year amid a surge in value for Bitcoin and other tokens. Brady admitted that he is ‘not an expert’ on the marketplace but has tried to learn more about it.”