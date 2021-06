A new social media app wants to get you off the phone and out of the house by showing you how "popping" places are around you. A small team of young, ambitious and mostly first-generation African Americans recently set out to solve two constant problems in their lives: trying to find things to do and going to social events that end up being a waste of money. Less than a year after starting the app development process, the team is gearing up for the launch of their new social media app, Videloo, this fall.