Biden's budget: Why investing in innovation is crucial to reach US climate goals

Beth Lowell, Oceana’s deputy vice president for U.S. campaigns, released the following statement in response to the proposed budget:. “Today’s budget announcement is a clear signal that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to investing in priorities and programs that are critical to protecting our oceans and tackling climate change. Oceana welcomes the recognition that building back better includes investing in coastal communities, science, and responsible fisheries management, including strengthening conservation in marine monuments. We applaud President Biden’s efforts to transition the United States to a clean-energy future, including the development of responsibly sourced offshore wind and the capping of abandoned offshore oil and gas wells. We commend the administration for the pause on offshore oil and gas leasing announced earlier this year and strongly urge President Biden to permanently protect our coasts from new offshore drilling.”