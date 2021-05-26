Brooks Koepka hilariously apologizes to Aaron Rodgers over ‘The Match’

Kiawah Island will host a major championship for the second time starting on Thursday, May 20, when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off on the Ocean Course. The first time the PGA was played on the South Carolina barrier island, Rory McIlroy went 13-under and cruised to an eight-stroke victory in 2012. Collin Morikawa comes in as the defending champion after shooting that same score but winning by just two over Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park last August. All of those players are expected to be in the stellar 2021 PGA Championship field, while two-time champion Brooks Koepka hopes to be ready after knee surgery.