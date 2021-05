I am, historically, not a weed person. My encounters with weed, mostly in college, only led to two results: falling asleep in a movie theater as the previews started rolling and becoming extremely convinced that everyone in the room hated me for mysterious reasons. But since the legalization of marijuana in New York last month, I've been curious about dabbling in low-dose THC. The weed world is very different now than when I was in college 15 years ago, and there are more dosing options in between "doesn't do anything" and "ruins your entire weekend."