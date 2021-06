COLORADO SPRINGS — Ralston Valley’s girls volleyball team that finished with a 17-1 record and berth in the Class 5A state semifinals won’t be forgotten anytime soon. “No Ralston Valley volleyball team had ever made it to the state semifinals before,” Ralston Valley senior Taylor Scherff said shortly after the Mustangs’ season came to an end. “That was a great accomplishment for this team. We really did this as a team. Everyone played their part. Everyone is strong. Everyone had something to give.”